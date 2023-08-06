Fair 83°

Attempted Murder: Fort Lee Man Surrenders In Stabbing

UPDATE: A 37-year-old Fort Lee resident was charged with attempted murder after he stabbed another man at a home across from a grammar school, authorities confirmed.

Freddy Pina
Jerry DeMarco
The 35-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 with what responders at the time said were life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been stabbed in the abdomen at a home on Gerome Avenue and Hoym Street across from Public School No. 1, they said.

Freddy Pina surrendered at police headquarters, Deputy Police Chief Edward Young said.

Pina was treated at a local hospital for a hand injury and then returned to headquarters to be booked, the deputy chief said.

He was then sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Young said.

In addition to attempted murder, Pina is charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, he said.

Young didn't address the suspected motive for the stabbing.

