Alan Alda's Former Leonia Home Hits Market At $1.79M

Calling all M*A*S*H superfans: You might have just found your dream home.

Alan Alda's former Leonia home has hit North Jersey's real estate market.
Sam Barron

The Bergen County home where actor Alan Alda, who played Hawkeye on the hit TV show, lived for almost 40 years is on the market for nearly $1.8 million.

The home at 177 Park Ave. in Leonia was listed for sale at the end of March by Rosemarie Bracco of Cavalier Realty Group. 

Described as a "sought after Park Avenue location", the 3,500 square foot home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a tennis court on .5 acres of land. 

The home also features a living room with a dual stone fireplace, a library with a powder room, a high-end kitchen with custom cabinets and an Italian sink and a two-car garage.

Alda, who was nominated for an Academy Award for "The Aviator" and appeared in several Woody Allen films, and his wife sold the home in 2002 for $740,000. The property taxes on the home are around $25,000 a year.

To view the listing, click here.

