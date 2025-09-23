AI Backfires: Fort Lee Lawyer Fined $3,000 For Fake Citations In $20M Case

Sukjin Henry Cho, who operates out of Fort Lee, was fined $3,000 by United States Magistrate Judge José R. Almonte for submitting fabricated case law in a motion connected to a contract dispute between OTG New York, Inc. and Ottogi America, Inc., according to the opinion and order filed Sept. 18 in Newark federal court.

The judge said Cho used “overreliance on generative [AI] prompts during early-stage research” and failed to properly verify citations before filing. “To certify a submission without conducting an adequate citation check is the negligent conduct that Rule 11 was intended to prevent,” the court wrote.

Cho admitted he had relied on AI research tools and missed errors because of time pressures. He told the court he has since adopted “stricter verification protocols and internal safeguards” to prevent future violations.

In addition to the fine, Cho must report the sanction to state bar disciplinary authorities, notify his client, and file proof with the court. The judge also ordered Cho’s reply brief stricken from the record.

