63 Workers Shortchanged At Fort Lee Restaurant, $301K Recovered By US Labor Dept.

A restaurant in Fort Lee has been forced to pay more than $300,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to 63 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor..

Aquarius Restaurant
Aquarius Restaurant Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

Aquarius Seafood Restaurant, which serves Cantonese food, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act minimum wage and overtime requirements, federal officials said.

The restaurant paid employees a day rate regardless of the number of hours worked, used checks and cash to pay a semi-monthly salary to kitchen staff and failed to pay tipped employees time and a half for working overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

The Department of Labor also assessed a $35,274 civil fine to the restaurant.

