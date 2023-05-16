63 Workers Shortchanged At Fort Lee Restaurant, $301K Recovered By US Labor Dept.

Aquarius Seafood Restaurant, which serves Cantonese food, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act minimum wage and overtime requirements, federal officials said.

The restaurant paid employees a day rate regardless of the number of hours worked, used checks and cash to pay a semi-monthly salary to kitchen staff and failed to pay tipped employees time and a half for working overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

The Department of Labor also assessed a $35,274 civil fine to the restaurant.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.