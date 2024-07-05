2 Dead, 7 Injured By Suspected NJ Drunk Driver Plowing Into July 4th BBQ In NYC: Report

The driver of a grey Ford F-150, operating at a high rate of speed, ran through a stop sign at the Water and Jackson street intersection, went up onto the sidewalk, and plowed into groups of people celebrating the Fourth of July at Corlears Hook Park just before 9 p.m., NYPD brass said at a press conference.

Four people struck had been pinned underneath the truck, firefighters said at the press conference. Responders said EMS had nine patients and two people had died. NBC New York later reported three people had died.

abc7's report says the driver is a 44-year-old New Jersey resident. Daily Voice has reached out to NYPD for confirmation.

Good Samaritans grabbed the driver and made sure he didn't leave until first responders arrived, officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams at a press conference said the incident did not appear to be terrorism related.

