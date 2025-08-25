A Few Clouds 80°

‘You Remind Me Of My Mom’: Jewelry Scam Targets Elderly Glen Rock Woman, Police Say

An elderly Glen Rock woman was scammed out of hundreds of dollars in jewelry after being approached on Glen Avenue, police said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, in the area of Maple Avenue, according to Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann.

The victim told police she was approached by a woman described only as possibly being of Arab descent, who claimed the victim reminded her of her deceased mother — and that it was her mother’s birthday.

The woman then hugged the victim and placed two necklaces, a bracelet, and two rings on her, police said. In the process, she removed a gold necklace and bangle bracelet from the victim.

A man then approached and placed a $5 bill in the victim’s pocket before leaving with the woman in a sedan with a young child inside, Ackermann said.

According to the victim and her son, the stolen necklace and pendant were valued at more than $550, while the bangle bracelet was of little value.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact D/Sgt. James Calaski at 201-670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com, or Det. Lucas Doney at 201-670-3947 or ldoney@glenrockpolice.com

