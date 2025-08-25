‘You Remind Me Of My Mom’: Jewelry Scam Targets Elderly Glen Rock Woman, Police Say

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, in the area of Maple Avenue, according to Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann.

The victim told police she was approached by a woman described only as possibly being of Arab descent, who claimed the victim reminded her of her deceased mother — and that it was her mother’s birthday.

The woman then hugged the victim and placed two necklaces, a bracelet, and two rings on her, police said. In the process, she removed a gold necklace and bangle bracelet from the victim.

A man then approached and placed a $5 bill in the victim’s pocket before leaving with the woman in a sedan with a young child inside, Ackermann said.

According to the victim and her son, the stolen necklace and pendant were valued at more than $550, while the bangle bracelet was of little value.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact D/Sgt. James Calaski at 201-670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com, or Det. Lucas Doney at 201-670-3947 or ldoney@glenrockpolice.com

