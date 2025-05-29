Spa Ordered Shut Over State License Violation, Fair Lawn Officials Say

Goodtime Spa, located at 12-82 River Road in Fair Lawn, was inspected on Wednesday, May 28 by the Fair Lawn Building Department, according to Municipal Clerk Nicholas Magarelli.

Officials said the spa was “ordered to immediately cease operations” after it failed to provide a valid state license, which is required by both borough and state law.

This isn’t the first time Goodtime Spa has faced trouble. In 2018, a worker there, Huazi Cui, 50, of Leonia, was arrested on prostitution charges, Sgt. Brian Metzler said at the time. The arrest was part of a larger, undercover prostitution sting in which two other people were charged in the borough.

Goodtime Spa will remain closed until it is able to provide a valid license and pass inspection, Magarelli said.

The borough urged all massage businesses to keep their state and municipal documents up to date to avoid disruptions.

