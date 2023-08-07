A Few Clouds 78°

Senior Hackensack Couple Rescued From Glen Rock Riverbank After Parking Lot Crash

An elderly Hackensack couple were rescued after a mid-morning parking lot crash left their vehicle perched over a stream in Glen Rock, authorities said.

Diamond Brook, Glen Rock
Jerry DeMarco
Borough police, firefighters and EMS converged on the parking lot at 85 Harristown Road and found the pair stranded in their vehicle on the banks of the Diamond Brook.

The 81-year-old driver apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake and struck a parked van and two signs before his vehicle came to rest, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The responders got him and his 71-year-old female passenger out safely, the chief said.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Ackermann said.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene, he said.

