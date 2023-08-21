Fair 78°

SEE Anything? 2nd Vehicle May Have Been Involved In Fair Lawn Rollover Crash That Injured Two

Fair Lawn police were investigating a report that a second vehicle may have been involved in a rollover crash Monday night. 

The crash occurred on eastbound Broadway (Route 4) at 26th Street in Fair Lawn around 7:30 p.m.
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Two occupants were taken to the hospital with apparently moderate injuries after the Honda Accord overturned on eastbound Broadway (Route 4) at 26th Street around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters, Heavy Rescue and EMS all responded.

BDJ Towing of Paterson righted and removed the sedan.

Broadway was temporarily closed between Plaza Road and 27th Street while the wreckage was cleared and Rescue Squad members cleaned up a fuel spill.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators looking into the crash is asked to call the Fair Lawn Police Traffic Bureau: (201) 794-5413.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

