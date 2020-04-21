Glen Rock Girl Perfectly Recreates 'Girl With A Pearl Earring' For Art Class

A Glen Rock girl has gone nearly viral in her community for perfectly recreating a renowned painting for art class.

Brielle Lucchi and other Byrd School fourth graders were assigned the J. Paul Getty Museum Challenge, which has swept the internet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students were told to choose a piece of art on the museum's website and recreate it using three household items.

Brielle, 9, chose "Girl with A Pearl Earring," an oil painting by Dutch Golden Age painter Johannes Vermeer.

Her mom, Darlene, directed her to the jacket and scarf. Then Brielle got crafty, using an AirPod as the pearl earring, a white headband as a neck collar and NY Giants scarf as her own headband.

She used the backside of a gymnastics mat as the black background.

Altogether, it took 30 minutes.

"Virtual schooling was a learning curve for all of us," Darlene said, "but we are in a good routine now and the kids are totally used to it.

"Glen Rock has been amazingly organized and on top of all this. My three kids are busy all morning with schoolwork and sometimes several hours into the afternoon too."

Being able to sleep in a little bit later each day has done wonders for the family, Darlene added.

"Life is less busy -- less stressful, easier," she said.

"To be honest it was much needed and makes you sit back and think about how much of the rat race you want to let back in once we go back to 'normal.'"

