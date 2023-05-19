POLICE: Ridgewood Woman Had Young Son In Car When She Slashed BF In Fair Lawn

The assailant fled the parking lot of Fairlawn Industries, leaving the victim behind, but was nabbed by borough police a few blocks away, Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said early Friday, May 19.

The victim, 27, from Garfield, held a gauze pad to his bleeding arm while talking with responding officers on the other side of Maple Avenue from the Craftsman restaurant around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

He eventually got into a Fair Lawn ambulance and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where Eleshewich said he needed 13 stitches to close the gash.

The victim's girlfriend was with her young son when police took her into custody a few blocks away. Her identity was being withheld, police said, because it was considered a domestic incident.

A police officer talked with the boy, who was in the back seat of the woman's Volkswagen Passat, getting him to smile and laugh, during the 7:45 p.m. stop (see photo at top).

The youngster eventually was secured in a car seat and brought to police headquarters to be reunited with his father.

The woman told police that she'd tossed the knife out the window, responders at the scene said. Following what became a futile search, they discovered the knife in the trunk.

Authorities didn't disclose the source of the conflict.

Citywide Towing impounded the Passat.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

