Worker From Fairview Falls 25 Feet Off Glen Rock Roof

Jerry DeMarco
192 Pinelynn Road in Glen Rock
192 Pinelynn Road in Glen Rock Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A worker survived a 25-foot fall from the roof of a Glen Rock home on Thursday, authorities said.

The Glen Rock Ambulance Corps took the 37-year-old Fairview man to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson following the 8:50 a.m. mishap on Pinelynn Road, Lt. Frank Riggio said.

His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, Riggio said.

OSHA was notified.

ALSO SEE: Two PSE&G workers were burned Thursday – one seriously – when they struck a gas line that ignited on a Teaneck street, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/teaneck/police-fire/pseg-workers-burned-in-teaneck-gas-flash-fire/790249/

