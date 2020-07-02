Worker From Fairview Falls 25 Feet Off Glen Rock Roof

A worker survived a 25-foot fall from the roof of a Glen Rock home on Thursday, authorities said.

The Glen Rock Ambulance Corps took the 37-year-old Fairview man to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson following the 8:50 a.m. mishap on Pinelynn Road, Lt. Frank Riggio said.

His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, Riggio said.

OSHA was notified.

