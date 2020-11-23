UPDATE: Driver, 61, Killed In Horrific Fair Lawn Crash

A driver from Paramus was killed in a horrific crash Monday night in Fair Lawn, responders said.

The 61-year-old female victim's Jeep struck a utility pole and plowed through a fence before slamming into a tree on Saddle River Road off the corner of Fair Lawn Avenue/Century Road shortly after 6:30 p.m., they said.

The victim, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 p.m.

Responders believe she may have suffered a medical episode before the Jeep careened out of control.

The impact sent the pole's call box flying into a sedan, while part of the pole itself was hurtled nearly 200 feet, witnesses said. That driver appeared fine but went to an area hospital to be checked out, they said.

Members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad, police and the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps were among the responders.

The entire intersection was expected to remain closed deep into the night as the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Fair Lawn police investigated.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

Daily Voice was withholding the victim's identity pending next-of-kin notifications.

