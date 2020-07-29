Pedestrian Struck, Killed Outside Fair Lawn Municipal Building

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning outside the Fair Lawn municipal building.

The 60-year-old victim was struck by a gray Honda SUV and knocked under a Mercedes sedan on Fair Lawn Avenue between Parmalee Avenue and Edward Street around 9:45 a.m., authorities said.

Police rushed to his aid, administering CPR, before EMS took over.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead, responders said.

The drivers remained at the scene.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was handling the incident.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

At the scene in Fair Lawn. Douglas Haber for DAILY VOICE

