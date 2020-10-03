Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fair Lawn-Glen Rock
Jeep Knocked Onto Divider In Fair Lawn Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The Jeep ended up on the median after colliding with the sedan (left) on Broadway at 30th Street in Fair Lawn.
The Jeep ended up on the median after colliding with the sedan (left) on Broadway at 30th Street in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Jen Haber for DAILY VOICE

A traffic light came down and a Jeep ended up on the median in a Saturday afternoon crash in Fair Lawn.

One of the drivers was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a traumatic injury after the Jeep collided with a sedan at the corner of 30th Street and Broadway shortly before 6 p.m., witnesses said.

Borough police, firefighters and the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded.

Traffic was diverted from the scene, jamming area streets.

The crash toppled a traffic light on Broadway at 30th Street in Fair Lawn.

Jen Haber for DAILY VOICE

ALSO SEE: A critically injured motorcyclist was airlifted following a crash Saturday afternoon on Route 287 in Wanaque, responders said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northpassaic/news/critically-injured-motorcyclist-airlifted-in-route-287-crash/795433/

Broadway & 30th Street, Fair Lawn

Jen Haber for DAILY VOICE

ALSO SEE: An 18-year-old Paterson man was killed in a horrific crash Friday night that ejected him onto the other side of Route 21 in Passaic, responders said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-driver-18-ejected-killed-passenger-clings-to-life-in-passaic-crash/795430/

******

