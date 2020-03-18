Contact Us
Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock
Return to your home site

Menu

Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ibuprofen Doesn't Make COVID-19 Symptoms Worse, Experts Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Dive Teams Search Passaic River For Evidence In Investigation

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Behind Memorial Pool in Fair Lawn.
Behind Memorial Pool in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Dive teams were searching the bottom of the Passaic River Wednesday morning.

Members of a Bergen County regional SCUBA task force responded to the area behind the Memorial Pool in Fair Lawn for an evidence search that the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office scheduled earlier this week.

What they were searching for wasn't immediately disclosed.

Among the responders were teams from Lyndhurst and Mahwah, as well as the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice!

Serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice!

Serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.