Dive Teams Search Passaic River For Evidence In Investigation

Dive teams were searching the bottom of the Passaic River Wednesday morning.

Members of a Bergen County regional SCUBA task force responded to the area behind the Memorial Pool in Fair Lawn for an evidence search that the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office scheduled earlier this week.

What they were searching for wasn't immediately disclosed.

Among the responders were teams from Lyndhurst and Mahwah, as well as the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad.

