COVID-19: Glen Rock Police Enact Emergency Measures For Dealing With Public

In an urgent effort to keep the public -- and themselves -- safe, Glen Rock police have restricted public access to headquarters only in emergencies, cancelled responses to parking complaints and minor property damage and implored anyone who’s quarantined to let any first responders to their home know in advance.

“Members of the Glen Rock Police Department, as well as our volunteer emergency services (Fire, EMS and OEM), continue to be here for the community 24/7 in responding to public safety emergencies and criminal acts in progress,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said Monday.

“However, due to the national, state and county declarations of a state of emergency certain secondary, non-emergent operations will be suspended until further notice,” he said.

“If you are quarantined (mandatory or self-imposed) in your home due to possible or confirmed COVID-19 exposure, PLEASE notify 911 when you call and advise the dispatcher,” Ackermann said. “We also ask that you place a sign/note on your front door to alert our personnel to take infection-prevention precautions before entering your home or business.

“Officers will be asking questions before they enter your home. Please respect this procedure and recognize that it also protects you and your family,” the chief added. “Please keep social distance from our officers when you interact with them.”

Elsewhere, Ackermann noted, police, firefighters and EMS had to be quarantined after they came into contact with COVID-19 carriers who didn’t alert them in advance.

“Those first responders are now unavailable to help anyone for at least 14 days,” he said. “In our department, we cannot afford to have this happen.”

Borough police will permit citizens at headquarters if they’re a victim of a crime or domestic violence or are reporting a crime, the chief said.

“Situations where citizens appear to be in distress will also result in an immediate police response,” he said.

However, the chief has suspended in person applications for parking permits, firearm permits, solicitor permits or requests for copies of police reports (more below).

Officers will not be responding in person or to police headquarters for:

borough ordinance violations in the past;

minor property damage in the past;

parking complaints – except for blocked traffic or driveways;

any other matter that isn’t criminal or a threat to public safety.

All overnight parking restrictions in Glen Rock are suspended during the state of emergency – but vehicles must be otherwise be legally parked, Ackermann said.

Citizens seeking to file police reports concerning non-criminal matters should contact the Glen Rock Police Department by phone at (201) 652-3800 or by email: records@glenrockpolice.com .

Ackerman asked that you include complete contact information and a brief description of the issue.

“These matters will be reviewed as staffing and service requirements permit,” the chief said. “If a follow-up by a police officer is necessary, an officer will contact you by phone or email.

“We are committed to providing the highest level of service to our residents as we have always done through emergencies over the years,” he Ackermann added. “Stay safe, stay healthy and help each other. Together we will get through this.

“Thank you for your cooperation, understanding, and support.”

• Applications for parking permits may be submitted online: glenrocknj.t2hosted.com

• Applications for firearms permits may be submitted online: https://njportal.com/NJSP/FARS

• Copies of police reports may be requested by email: records@glenrockpolice.com

