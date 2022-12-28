14-Year-Old Bicyclist Seriously Hurt By Car In Glen Rock

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Glen Rock on Wednesday, Dec. 28, police said.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at Delmar Avenue and Pinelynn Road, where the juvenile bicyclist and vehicle collided, Glen Rock Police Lt. Frank Riggio said.

The boy was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries by Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed that accident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Calaski at 201-670-3948.

