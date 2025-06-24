Owner Of Glen Rock's Iachetti's Kitchen John Iachetti Dies Suddenly: 'One Of The Good Guys'

John's passing was announced in a statement on the Iachetti's Kitchen website:

"It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of our beloved John Iachetti—husband, father, friend, and the heart behind Iachetti’s Kitchen.

"John poured his soul into everything he did—especially his food, his family, and the community he loved so deeply. What started as a dream became a home for so many, and that’s all because of the way he welcomed everyone like family. The kitchen was never just a restaurant—it was an extension of his heart."

A graduate of Paramus High School (’83) and the Culinary Institute of America (’85), John built a more than 30-year career in hospitality, culminating in the opening of his namesake restaurant in 2018, his obituary reads.

John was a devoted husband to Cheryl and a proud father to Jaclyn, Jenna, John Jr., and Luca.

"Even more than his dedication to his craft, John deeply cherished time spent with family and friends," his obituary says. "His greatest joy came from being with his four children. He loved watching his sons, John Jr. and Luca, chase their dreams on the football and soccer fields, and he could often be seen cheering them on from the sidelines with a proud smile."

John took pride in seeing his daughters, Jaclyn and Jenna, pursue careers in hospitality, honoring his legacy—and in recent years, he found his greatest joy as “Pa” to grandchildren Sawyer, Brody, and Hayden, delighting in every laugh and oversized toy, no matter how long it took to put together.

To help the Iachetti family during this difficult time, John's sister-in-law, Michelle Cloutier, launched a GoFundMe, which has raised more than $18,000 as of press time.

"The outpouring of love we’ve received over the past few days has brought us comfort in ways we can’t put into words," the statement on the restaurant's website concluded. "Your stories, your kind words, your memories of laughter shared over a plate—it’s clear John made his mark, not just with his cooking, but with his spirit. As one of you said so beautifully, “He was one of the good guys, always giving, always smiling.”

"We will continue to honor him in every way we can. His presence will forever live on in every meal served, every table gathered around, and every life he touched.

"Thank you for loving him like we do."

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Paramus. A funeral mass will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Catharine RC Church in Glen Rock. Click here to view the GoFundMe for the family.

