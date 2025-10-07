NY Driver, 25, Leads Glen Rock Pursuit From Route 4 To Parkway, Cops Say

The pursuit began around 12:51 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, when Glen Rock Police Officer T.J. Graziani heard a radio transmission about a white Nissan sedan that had eluded a Bergen County Sheriff’s officer attempting to stop the vehicle on Route 4 West, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Shortly after, Officer Graziani saw the Nissan stopped at the light at Lincoln Avenue and Harristown Road, police said. As the officer began to turn his patrol car around, the Nissan accelerated at a high rate of speed toward Route 208, according to Ackermann.

Graziani activated his lights and sirens while attempting to stop the vehicle on Route 208 southbound, police said. He confirmed the car had a Pennsylvania registration that did not match the vehicle, according to the report. The driver failed to stop, and the officer terminated the pursuit near the Route 4 junction due to excessive speed, Ackermann said.

The Nissan was later located and stopped by Paramus police on the Garden State Parkway southbound near the Saddle Brook Toll Plaza, authorities said. The driver, Roni Xhaferi, 25, of Staten Island, NY, was taken into custody by Bergen County Sheriff’s officers, according to Ackermann.

Xhaferi was charged with third-degree eluding and issued traffic summonses for reckless driving, careless driving, unsafe lane change, driving without a license, fictitious license plates, unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to signal turn, police said.

