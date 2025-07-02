No Plates, No Helmet, No Escape: Glen Rock Police Nab Vespa Rider After Backyard Chase

Ericson Abreu was riding a Vespa Fly Wing 200 Super scooter without a helmet or license plates on Lincoln Avenue around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, when Glen Rock Police Officer T.J. Graziani tried to pull him over, Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Instead of stopping, Abreu turned suddenly onto Holt Avenue, riding through yards on Holt Avenue and Holt Court, police said. When the officer confronted him on a front lawn, “the driver dumped the scooter which slid into the officer’s path,” Ackermann said.

Abreu took off on foot, jumping fences and running through the backyards of Kent Road, according to the release. Officer Graziani was injured and couldn’t keep up.

Officers from Glen Rock, Ridgewood, Hawthorne, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department joined the search. They pursued Abreu down the Boulevard, Marinus Place, Doremus Avenue, Oxford Place, Diamond Brook, and onto the grounds of Byrd School, where he was taken into custody without incident, Ackermann said.

Abreu was charged with eluding a police officer posing a risk of injury or death, and hindering apprehension by providing false information. He was also issued traffic summonses for reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, failure to obey the directions of a police officer, and operating a motorcycle without a helmet.

Abreu was processed at Glen Rock Police HQ and transported to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance in Hackensack.

