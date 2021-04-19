Truck Tips Off Route 208

A driver escaped injury when his truck tipped Monday morning at the Glen Rock-Fair Lawn border just off Route 208.

The Harristown Road entrance ramp to 208 was closed at Elm Avenue after the box truck crashed outside Fair Lawn Fire Company 2 around 7:30 a.m.

The driver for the Bright Panel Solar Company of Auburn, Massachusetts, which installs solar panels, climbed out and was waiting when responders arrived.

Fair Lawn police and Glen Rock firefighters assisted Glen Rock police.

The crash occurred right at the Fair Lawn-Glen Rock border. Douglas Haber for DAILY VOICE

The driver escaped injury. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

