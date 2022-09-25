Contact Us
Breaking News: Fire Levels Saddle Brook Shed, Spreads To Neighbor's Property
Trapped Driver Freed By Firefighters After SUV Rolls Onto Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Southbound Route 17 at Paramus Road in Ridgewood.
Southbound Route 17 at Paramus Road in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters extricated a trapped driver whose SUV rolled onto Route 17.

The victim was walked to a waiting ambulance after her Honda CR-V landed on its passenger side entering the southbound highway from Paramus Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

Ridgewood police and Emergency Services also responded with village firefighters, who cut out the front windshield to free the driver.

All Points Towing removed the Honda.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

