Contact Us
Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: ‘Macho’ Man Who Shared Child Porn Through Phone On Gmail, Social Media Gets 8 Years: NJ Feds
News

There's A Car In There Just Off Route 208 (VIDEOS)

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Harristown Road off northbound Route 208 in Fair Lawn.
Harristown Road off northbound Route 208 in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Firefighters doused a fully involved car blaze off Route 208 late Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the impromptu Jan. 3 bonfire on Harristown Road around 4 p.m.

The spectacle thickened the northbound highway with rubberneckers. Motorists on the southbound side slowed, as well.

A witness guessed that the vehicle was a Volkswagen Jetta. What do YOU think?

Fair Lawn firefighters were joined by borough police and Glen Rock police and firefighters.

to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.