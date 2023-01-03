There's A Car In There Just Off Route 208 (VIDEOS)

Firefighters doused a fully involved car blaze off Route 208 late Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the impromptu Jan. 3 bonfire on Harristown Road around 4 p.m.

The spectacle thickened the northbound highway with rubberneckers. Motorists on the southbound side slowed, as well.

A witness guessed that the vehicle was a Volkswagen Jetta. What do YOU think?

Fair Lawn firefighters were joined by borough police and Glen Rock police and firefighters.

