There's A Car In There Just Off Route 208 (VIDEOS)

Firefighters doused a fully involved car blaze off Route 208 late Tuesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported in the impromptu Jan. 3 bonfire on Harristown Road around 4 p.m.
The spectacle thickened the northbound highway with rubberneckers. Motorists on the southbound side slowed, as well.
A witness guessed that the vehicle was a Volkswagen Jetta. What do YOU think?
Fair Lawn firefighters were joined by borough police and Glen Rock police and firefighters.
