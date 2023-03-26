Contact Us
SUV Slams Into Pole Off Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Northbound Route 208 at Harristown Road in Glen Rock on Saturday, March 25.
Northbound Route 208 at Harristown Road in Glen Rock on Saturday, March 25. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver and passenger were hospitalized following a late-night crash off Route 208.

Their Nissan SUV slammed into a pole at Harristown Road just off the northbound highway in Glen Rock around 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

The extent of their injuries couldn't immediately be determined, and there was no initial word on a possible cause.

Glen Rock EMS took both to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. All Points Towing removed the SUV.

Fair Lawn police assisted.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

