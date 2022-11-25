Sedans Collide Head-On At Route 208 Overpass

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded to a head-on Thanksgiving night crash on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn.

Initial details were scant after a Mazda 3 and Mercury Milan collided on Maple Avenue near Elm Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

Fair Lawn and Glen Rock police were quickly at the scene, along with Fair Lawn firefighters, Heavy Rescue members and three Volunteer Ambulance Squad rigs.

One victim was seen being wheeled to a waiting ambulance.

An investigation of the crash kept the road closed well past midnight.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.