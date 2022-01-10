Contact Us
Sedan Driver Sought In Double Hit-And-Run Outside Oceanos Restaurant

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot
Outside Oceanos Oyster Bar & Sea Grill at 2-27 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn
Outside Oceanos Oyster Bar & Sea Grill at 2-27 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver sped off after crashing a sedan into two SUVs, disabling both, outside a 5-star Bergen County seafood restaurant, witnesses said.

A Jeep and a Lexus that had its front driver's-side tire knocked off the rim both had to be towed after a black Audi slammed into them in front of Oceanos Oyster Bar & Sea Grill on Saddle River Road around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

One injury was reported. It appeared to be minor, witnesses said.

The fleeing sedan had heavy front-end damage, they added.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has home security video or other evidence that can help detectives identify the driver and/or vehicle is asked to call Fair Lawn police: (201) 796-1400.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

