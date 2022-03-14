Contact Us
Route 208 Motorist Alerts Responders To Fair Lawn House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
1636 Eberlin Drive, Fair Lawn
1636 Eberlin Drive, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A motorist driving on Route 208 alerted responders to a house fire in Fair Lawn, authorities said.

Occupants of the Eberlin Drive home apparently weren't aware of the fire that broke out in the chimney area of the roof of their two-story, wood-frame home shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Fair Lawn police, Rescue Squad members and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

