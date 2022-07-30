Contact Us
Route 208 Closed By Downed Power Lines, Cluster Of Brush Fires Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Route 208 was a noontime mess after power lines fell across the highway in Glen Rock on Saturday, July 30.
Route 208 was a noontime mess after power lines fell across the highway in Glen Rock on Saturday, July 30. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Power lines that fell across Route 208 closed the highway in both directions and ignited several small noontime brush fires.

Massive jams stretched beyond eyesight in each direction as police detoured traffic at De Boer Drive in Glen Rock, where the wires fell around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and Rea Avenue in Hawthorne.

NJ Transit also temporarily stopped trains that were running nearby, responders said.

Firefighters doused the blazes.

Responders included police and firefighters from Glen Rock, Fair Lawn and Hawthorne as well as Glen Rock EMS, Ridgewood Emergency Services, NJDOT and a crew from PSE&G.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

