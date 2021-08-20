Police: Northvale Repeat Offender Arrested After Assaulting Fair Lawn Liquor Store Manager

A repeat offender from Norwood was arrested after assaulting a Fair Lawn liquor store manager who caught him shoplifting, authorities said.

Matthew Savinovich, 27, had fled the ShopRite Liquors but returned to the Broadway store to retrieve a bag that he dropped while tangling with the manager on Thursday, Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

Police were waiting.

Inside the bag, Macys said, were six bottles of shoplifted Patron tequila, Savinovich's cellphone -- and four used bags of heroin, along with a glass pipe.

Detectives at headquarters matched Savinovich to an alert issued by Northvale police for credit card fraud, the sergeant said.

He also shoplifted from the same liquor store earlier this week, he said.

Savinovich, who has a drug-related criminal history, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing. He's charged with robbery, credit card crime, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.