Man Struck, Killed By Train In Glen Rock

A man was struck and killed by a commuter train in Glen Rock Wednesday morning.

The victim was struck near the Glen Rock Borough Hall train station at 9:22 a.m., NJ TRANSIT said.

The No. 56 train had left Port Jervis at 7:39 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 9:52 a.m.

There were no reported injuries to the crew and 100 or so aboard, a spokesman for the agency said.

Nearby trains were temporarily stopped but have since resumed, he said.

New Jersey Transit police were investigating, assisted by Glen Rock police.

No further information was immediately available.

