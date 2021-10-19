Contact Us
Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock
Return to your home site

Menu

Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Doc Accused Of Reckless, Harmful Breast, Penile Enlargement Injections In NJ, NY, CT, PA
News

HIT-RUN: Fair Lawn Girl, 10, Struck Bicycling To School

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
12th Street and Norma Avenue in Fair Lawn.
12th Street and Norma Avenue in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Googlemaps / INSET: Boyd A. Loving

A 10-year-old Fair Lawn girl told authorities that a hit-and-run driver sideswiped her as she rode her bicycle to school Tuesday morning.

The Memorial Middle School pupil sustained a minor knee injury when she was knocked down at 12th Street and Norma Avenue, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The incident was reported from the school at 8:30 a.m. but had apparently occurred earlier, Metzler said.

The girl told police the male driver was behind the wheel of a red vehicle -- either a sedan or small SUV -- with a Fair Lawn marching band magnetic sticker on the back, the sergeant said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the vehicle and/or driver is asked to call Fair Lawn police at (201) 796-1400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice!

Serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.