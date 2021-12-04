HEROES: Glen Rock Police Rescue Suicidal Man Who Threatened To Jump In Front Of Train

A crying Hoboken man told Glen Rock police who found him pacing back and forth at the local train station that he wanted to end it all, authorities said.

Responding to a call from a concerned citizen, Officers John Tarantino and James McGill, along with Detective T.J. Graziani, found the troubled 44-year-old man at the Bergen Line Train Station near Harding Plaza, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

He told Tarantino that he was about to jump in front of a train but spotted several children nearby and "did not want to commit suicide in front of them,” the chief said.

After about 20 minutes, Tarantino calmed the man down and convinced him to get help, Ackermann said.

Police took him to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

