Glen Rock PD: Drunk Driver Caught With 150 Pill Bottles In Others' Names, Doc's Script Pad

A freelance business consultant from Cliffside Park who was stopped for DWI in Glen Rock was carrying 150 bottles of various prescription pills in the names of dozens of other people, as well as a script pad belonging to a doctor, authorities said.

A caller told police that Rasem Badawi, 60, had run a red light and was weaving in and out of traffic in the area of Maple and Ackerman avenues shortly after 2 p.m. last Thursday, May 19, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Sgt. Mike Trover stopped and arrested Badawi, then found the bottles of opioids and other drugs in the names of more than 30 other people, along with an Englewood physician’s prescription pad, the chief said.

Police charged Badawi with DWI, hindering, prescription fraud, theft and drug possession, among other offenses before he was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

An investigation by Ackermann’s detectives was continuing, the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.