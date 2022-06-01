FRIGHTFUL ENCOUNTER: Armed Burglars Confront Boys In Glen Rock Home

SEE ANYTHING? Two Glen Rock teens were confronted in their home Wednesday afternoon by burglars -- one armed with a knife and the other a crowbar, authorities said.

At least two and possibly three of them had forced their way in through the back door of the Glen Avenue home off Harristown Road home around 2 p.m., Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The teens told police they were taking an afternoon nap when they heard a noise and were confronted by two Hispanic intruders.

The burglars "appeared not to be aware that the boys were in the house," the chief said.

They told the teens they wouldn't harm them "but made them lay face down on their beds while they fled the home," Ackermann said.

"The boys, who were understandably frightened, waited until they were sure that the men were no longer in their home before they called for assistance," he said.

That was about 10 minutes, he said.

Borough police responding to the 911 call converged on the neighborhood with their colleagues from Fair Lawn and Ridgewood and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, Ackermann said.

They also checked the New Jersey Transit railroad tracks behind the home, he said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has home security video that could be helpful, is asked to contact Detective Lucas Doney at (201) 670-3948 or ldoney@glenrockpolice.com.

