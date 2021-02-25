Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock
Return to your home site

Menu

Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ‘You Want To Die?’ Knife-Wielding Robbers Flee Gas Station Near GWB With $2,700
News

Flatbed Mounts Divider, Concrete Goes Flying In Collision With Garbage Truck In Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Aftermath of the crash on Broadway in Fair Lawn.
Aftermath of the crash on Broadway in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: FAIR LAWN HEAVY RESCUE

The cab of a flatbed tower mounted a concrete divider after colliding with a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fair Lawn.

The driver for City-Wide Towing of Hawthorne said he was headed west on Broadway just past the Route 4/208 split when a car cut him off, pushing his rig into the back of garbage truck owned by Interstate Waste Services of Teaneck shortly after 10:15 a.m.

The tow truck got hooked onto the garbage truck’s rear push bar and was turned sideways before it slammed into the median, sending concrete flying, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

A chuck of it struck a 2006 Nissan headed east on Broadway, he said.

The tow truck operator, 52, of Hawthorne, complained of neck pain, while the Nissan driver, a 57-year-old Fair Lawn man, told responders he had head pain, the sergeant said. Both refused hospitalization, he said.

Divided

FAIR LAWN HEAVY RESCUE

Fair Lawn Rescue responded for a fuel spill from the tow truck. A state Department of Transportation crew assisted with traffic and inspected the damaged barrier.

No summonses were issued and Broadway eventually was reopened to traffic, Metzler said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice!

Serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.