Feds: EPA Inspector From Bergen County Watched Child Porn On Work Computer At Home

A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency employee from Fair Lawn watched child porn on his government-issued computer, authorities charged.

John Struble, 63, was released by a U.S. magistrate judge in Newark, with conditions, after a brief video-conferenced appearance on Wednesday, March 29, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

Struble, who works as a tank system inspector for the EPA’s office in downtown Manhattan, is charged with possession of child pornography.

“The EPA alerted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations that it discovered images of child pornography on a computer that it issued to Struble,” Sellinger said.

“HSI learned that Struble had navigated to websites containing sexual content and viewed child pornography using his EPA computer,” the U.S. attorney said.

“HSI located a cache folder containing approximately 100 images constituting child pornography, which Struble had accessed from Fair Lawn using his EPA computer,” he noted.

“HSI further determined that Struble accessed the child pornography on his EPA computer using a web browser that was not authorized by the EPA for installation on the computer,” Sellinger added.

The U.S. attorney credited special agents of HSI New Jersey Division, and the EPA Office of Inspector General's Electronic Crimes Division in Washington, D.C.

He also thanked Fair Lawn police.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Mitchell of Sellinger’s Organized Crime/Gangs Unit in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.