Falling Tree Branch Clips Bergen County Park-Goer

A man escaped serious injury when he was grazed by a falling tree branch in the Glen Rock section of Saddle River County Park.

Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps brought the man to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood as a precautionary measure after he'd been struck on the arm and head shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

He walked to the rig under his own steam.

Responding with Bergen County sheriff's officers and the ambulance squad were Glen Rock police.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.