Falling Tree Branch Clips Bergen County Park-Goer

Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock section of Saddle River County Park
Glen Rock section of Saddle River County Park Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A man escaped serious injury when he was grazed by a falling tree branch in the Glen Rock section of Saddle River County Park.

Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps brought the man to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood as a precautionary measure after he'd been struck on the arm and head shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday. 

He walked to the rig under his own steam.

Responding with Bergen County sheriff's officers and the ambulance squad were Glen Rock police.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

