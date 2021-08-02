Fair Lawn Woman, 86, Rescued By Police After Being Stuck In Rabbit Cage

Police in Fair Lawn rescued an 86-year-old woman who'd become trapped in a rabbit cage over the weekend.

Officers found the victim after responding to an alert for a lift assist at a River Road senior citizens apartment shortly before 2 p.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

They're not sure how long she was stuck in there, the sergeant said Monday, adding that the mishap appeared accidental.

Members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took her to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.