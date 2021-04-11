‘Community Vehicle’ Owned By No One Seized By Glen Rock PD, Driver Busted With Stolen ID

Not only did a Paterson driver give Glen Rock police who pulled him over a license created with a stolen ID, authorities said. And not only was the SUV he was driving unregistered and uninsured.

The black 2005 Honda CRV also carried license plates taken from another car and was considered a "community vehicle," they said.

Several people from the same neighborhood used the SUV and never bothered to register or insure it, Police Chief Dean Ackermann explained.

Felix Montero-Terrero, 44, happened to be behind the wheel when borough Police Officer Jim Donnelly stopped the CRV on Lincoln Avenue, the chief said.

Three passengers who were with him were released without charges, he said.

Montero-Terrero was taken into custody, however, after he gave the officer a driver's license in someone else's name and a search of the SUV turned up more bogus documentation using the names of real people, Ackermann said.

Police impounded the vehicle.

They charged Montero-Terrero with two offenses stemming from the bogus license and issued him summons for being unlicensed and driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle with fictitious plates.

Then they released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Assisting at the scene were Detective Sgt. Jim Calaski, Sgt. Greg Carter and Special Officer Angie Aliano, Ackermann said.

Calaski was trying to contact the victims whose personal information was stolen, the chief said.

