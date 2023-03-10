Contact Us
BOOM: Bergen County Nabisco Factory Has Implosion Date

Cecilia Levine
The Nabisco plant on Route 208 is closing this week.
What's left of the building that long housed Bergen County's Nabisco factory will soon crumble to the ground.

The factory along Route 208 will come down at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, Glen Rock officials announced.

Nearly 600 workers were laid off when the Nabisco plant closed after 60 years in 2021. 

Crews began tearing down the building to make way for a new distribution center owned by Greek Development, who is redeveloping the property.

