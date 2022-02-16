Bergenfield Warehouse Worker Set Fire, Slashed Tires On Fair Lawn Owner's Cars, Authorities Say

An Amazon warehouse worker stuffed a rag into the gas tank of a car outside a Fair Lawn home and then lit it on fire after slashing tires on multiple vehicles, authorities charged.

Daniella Aliaga, 24, of Bergenfield was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 16, and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on aggravated arson charges.

Fair Lawn police responding to a 5:25 a.m. call at the corner of Western Drive and Fairclough Place last Wednesday found the fire had been extinguished, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“In the gas cap of the vehicle was a cotton rag that appeared as if it had been lit on fire,” Musella said.

What’s more, he said, “the tires of two of the owner’s vehicles were slashed.”

Borough police immediately notified Musella’s Arson Task Force, the prosecutor said, and a joint investigation led to the arrest.

Altogether, the William Paterson University graduate is charged with aggravated arson, arson, and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

No suspected motive was immediately given.

