75 Miles From Home: New York State Pair Busted For Heroin, Coke In Fair Lawn Traffic Stop

Two New York State men who’d apparently driven well over an hour to Paterson in an unregistered, uninsured car were charged with heroin and crack possession following a Fair Lawn traffic stop.

Officer Brad Pindyck stopped the two on Loretto Avenue at Lincoln Avenue after spotting the driver texting, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

It turned out the driver, Christopher Cardarello, 38, of Highland, NY, had neither a valid registration nor insurance, the sergeant said.

Cardarello and his passenger, Michael Hannon, 36, of Poughkeepsie, were taken into custody after the crack and smack were found, Metzler said.

Cardarello was charged with having both the drugs and paraphernalia. He also received several summonses for, among other offenses, texting while driving and having an obstructed windshield.

Hannon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were released pending court hearings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.