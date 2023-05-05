Man Dead In Motorcycle Crash Outside Fair Lawn Restaurant

Responders said the victim apparently was at the Craftsman when he opted for a quick ride on his friend's motorcycle and somehow ended up on the wrong side of the road around 9 p.m. May 5.

The motorcycle apparently collided with an SUV at the corner of Maple Avenue and Weber Place, they said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Another person injured in the crash was reportedly hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was investigating the crash along with Fair Lawn police. Meanwhile, the intersection remained closed.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

Kyle Mazza/UNF News and Davia Rodriguez-Valenzuela took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.