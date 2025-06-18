ICE Detains Glen Rock Synagogue Custodian Mid-Interview, Mayor Issues Urgent Call For Help

Jorge Tomas Dagar Aquino, who has lived in the United States for more than 20 years, was taken into custody around noon Monday, June 17, at the Newark Asylum Office, Glen Rock Mayor Kristine Morieko said.

Jorge, who fled Colombia to escape gang violence and economic instability, has worked at the Glen Rock Jewish Center since 2013 and became a full-time custodian in 2020.

“Over the years, he has become an integral part of our community — not only through his work, but also through his relationships, his kindness, and his quiet contributions to the dignity of their shared space,” Morieko said in an urgent public plea Tuesday night.

Jorge was at the interview with his attorney. According to Morieko, “he was not shown any paperwork, informed of any charges, or given any explanation for his arrest.” She said this happened “in direct violation of due process and without cause.”

He is now being held at an ICE detention facility.

Morieko has asked the public to write hand-signed letters of support for Jorge by 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, June 18, addressed to the Glen Rock Jewish Center (GRJC).

Letters can be scanned and emailed to mneedl@gmail.com, or physically dropped off. “If you live far,” she added in the call to action, “I will personally come to you to pick up and deliver [them] to the GRJC.”

This is a developing story.

