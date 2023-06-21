House Fire Doused In Fair Lawn

No serious injuries were immediately reported in the Kipp Street fire, which broke out in the kitchen of a 1½-story home just off Plaza Road near the Berdan Avenue exit off northbound Route 208 shortly before 10:30 a.m. June 21.

Firefighters had the two-alarm blaze knocked in minutes, then checked for any extension to the attic.

The home nonetheless sustained significant damage.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene or in coverage by, among others, firefighters from Paramus, Elmwood Park, Paterson and Saddle Brook.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

