High-Voltage Power Line Crashes Through Glen Rock Driver's Windshield — She Somehow Survives

A driver narrowly escaped serious injury or worse when a high-voltage power line crashed onto her windshield while she was driving in Bergen County, incident reporter Boyd A. Loving said.

From the scene.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The incident happened Thursday, May 15, after a tree fell and knocked down the live wire on Cornwall Road in Glen Rock, Loving said.

Despite the terrifying moment, the driver of the Mazda CX 9 was uninjured and managed to drive her car away safely after speaking with a Glen Rock police officer, who gathered details for an accident report.

The driver appeared visibly shaken but did not require medical attention, Loving said.

PSE&G Electric Division crews were expected to begin repairs once the fallen tree was removed from the wires and roadway. As of Thursday afternoon, the PSE&G outage map showed 358 customers without power due to the incident.

