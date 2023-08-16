Heroes: Bystanders Free Trapper Driver Who Crashed In Glen Rock After Falling Asleep

The 2011 Kia Sportage split the pole into pieces, then rolled onto the driveway of a Lincoln Avenue residence between Greenway Road and Isabella Place shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Good Samaritans helped open a hole in the windshield and, with the help of a blanket to cover some of the jagged edges, got the Hawthorne driver out as police pulled up.

She was conscious and alert but wincing in pain as members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps put her into a neckbrace and gingerly assisted her onto a gurney, witnesses said.

They then took her to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, Ackermann said.

Hawthorne firefighters joined their Glen Rock colleagues at the scene, the chief said.

A PSE&G crew responded to replace the pole, which had fallen into the street, tugging wires down with it.

The block remained closed to through traffic while they worked.

Glen Rock police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

