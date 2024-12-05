Glen Rock's Woj, Famed NBA Insider, Drops Cancer Diagnosis Bomb: Report

In a profile about his retirement, Wojnarowski, known for his "Woj bombs" that altered the NBA landscape, discussed his decision to leave a job that paid him $7.3 million annually to become general manager of the St. Bonaventure college basketball team, making $75,000, living in an apartment above a bar in upstate New York.

Last February, blood tests revealed Wojnarowski had elevated prostate-specific antigen. A biopsy in March revealed he had early-stage cancer. Wojnarowski told Sports Illustrated he found out before going on NBA Countdown.

Wojnarowski said to Sports Illustrated that his prognosis is good and that he has no symptoms. He has quarterly checkups and regular monitoring, but for now, does not need surgery, he told Sports Illustrated.

The cancer diagnosis didn't cause him to leave ESPN, but he said to Sports Illustrated it helped give him clarity. He said he realized how burnt out he was and that he would only be staying with ESPN for the money.

The Sports Illustrated article stated he still lives in the same Glen Rock home he bought in 1997. He pays $1,500 a month for his apartment in St. Bonaventure.

To read the Sports Illustrated story, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.