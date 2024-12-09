Glen Rock Man, 70, Charged For Attack On Crossing Guard: Police

Daniel Miller, of Glen Rock, was identified by police as the driver of a red 2011 Chrysler 200 who honked, yelled, and then slowly drove towards the crossing guard stationed at Rock Road and Maple Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said on Monday, Dec. 9.

The crossing guard was helping children cross the street at the time, but no one was injured, and the children crossed safely.

Police say the crossing guard managed to capture a photograph of the vehicle and Miller, who was charged with failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk, reckless driving, failure to obey the school crossing guard, and misure of a horn/warning device.

